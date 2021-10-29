Stephen A. Smith knows a lot about Philadelphia sports as he got to be a beat reporter for the Philadelphia 76ers during the era of Allen Iverson. As a result, Smith has always shown love to AI while also putting a tremendous amount of stock in Philadelphia athletics, as a whole. Smith loves to talk about the Sixers, the Eagles, and even the Phillies, so it should be no surprise that when he has the opportunity to speak on these clubs, he does.

Today, Smith was joined by Philadelphia's own Kevin Hart as they were taking part in Florida A&M's Homecoming. The First Take episode was certainly an entertaining one, and with Hart by his side, he opted to take it upon himself to provide his list of the best Philly athletes of all time.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In fifth on the list, Smith had football player Reggie White. Just ahead of white was boxer Joe Frazier, while third was baseball star Mike Schmidt. In the top two spots, Smith added some prominent Sixers legends, as Julius Erving was number one, and Allen Iverson was number two. Overall, it is a very hard list to argue with, especially with all of the legends that are present here.

With Smith's list in mind, let us know which Philly athletes you would put on your list, in the comments section down below.