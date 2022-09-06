Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.

There are plenty of hot takes going into this season as it pertains to which teams are the best in the entire league. Smith is always one to share his views on this very subject, and today, he took to First Take with his A-List, detailing his five best teams in the league heading into this season.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, Smith had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the five spot while the Los Angeles Chargers were number four. From there, the reigning Super Bowl finalists, the Cincinnati Bengals were at three while the team that beat them, the Los Angeles Rams, were number two. Last but not least, the Buffalo Bills were ranked as Stephen A's best team in the entire NFL.

These rankings have the potential to change throughout the season, and we're sure Smith will have to adjust. In the meantime, give us your rankings, in the comments down below.