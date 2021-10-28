This NFL season has been an interesting one as numerous teams are showing themselves to be title contenders this year. There are some teams at the top of the league that no one expected to see, and it has made the season that much more interesting and entertaining. For instance, the Arizona Cardinals are off to a 7-0 start and tonight, they will play the 6-1 Green Bay Packers to see if they really have what it takes to be among the best teams in the league.

Every single week, there is a debate as to who the best teams in the league are, and on Thursday, Stephen A. Smith went on First Take and gave fans his thoughts on who the top five teams in the NFL are right now.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

As you can see in the tweet below, Smith has the Cardinals as the number one team, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are second, and the Dallas Cowboys are third. From there, the Green Bay Packers occupy the fourth spot, all while the Los Angeles rams round out that Top Five. Overall, it is a solid list, and if the Packers beat the Cardinals tonight, then it is safe to say we could see the Packers top the list next week.

