Today is an especially hard day for Kobe Bryant fans as it marks the two-year anniversary of his tragic passing. Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven other people. It was a terrible tragedy that still affects fans to this day. While today is a grim reminder of the tragedy, it also presents an opportunity to remember Kobe for all of the great things he did while he was playing for the Lakers.

That is exactly what Stephen A. Smith did today as he took to First Take with a Top 5 list of Kobe's greatest moments throughout his career. Of course, Kobe accomplished a lot through the 20-year span of his career, however, there are certainly some moments that immediately come to mind.

At number five on the list, Smith included the buzzer-beater Kobe scored on the Suns in 2006, to go up 3-1 in the series. In the four spot, he had Kobe's 61-point game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and at three, he had his wild dunk against the Denver Nuggets from 2003. The top two spots were fairly obvious picks, as the 81-point game took up the runner-up position, while Kobe's final game in which he scored 60 points came in at number one.

Prior to this segment, Smith shared some classic Kobe Bryant stories that just showcase Mamba's legacy throughout the years. You can tell he had a massive impact on the people he knew, and that impact will certainly last forever.

