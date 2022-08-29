In just a couple of weekends from now, we will be watching NFL football. This is great news for sports fans everywhere, as it means one of America's most popular sports will be back in business. Sundays without football just don't feel right, and fans are excited to see who is able to go out and grab a Super Bowl this season.

With the regular season about to begin, many pundits are already giving their predictions for who is going to win it all. As one can expect, First Take is one of the many shows getting in on this trend, although today, they had their panelists discuss their sleeper picks.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

In the clip down below, you can see that Michael Irvin is picking the Philadelphia Eagles while Dan Orlovsky is going with the Miami Dolphins. As for Stephen A. Smith, he picked a team that should have been contenders last year, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Orlovsky thought the pick was fairly outrageous, especially since the Chargers are so stacked and have a solid QB. Either way, Smith is sticking with his guns as he believes the Chargers could very well go all the way.

Let us know what you think of Smith's pick, in the comments down below. At the same time, give us your sleeper Super Bowl picks.