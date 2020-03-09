LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been two of the best players in the entire NBA this season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are the two best teams in the league and these superstars are a huge part of the reason why. For the majority of the season, it was believed that Giannis was the true MVP of the league. This past weekend, that all changed as LeBron was able to dismantle the Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers. With this in mind, many are saying that LeBron is now the rightful MVP.

During a recent appearance on Get Up!, the always delightful Stephen A. Smith was asked who he would pick for MVP if the season were the end today. Not surprisingly, Smith agreed that Giannis still deserves to be the MVP as his body of work throughout the season has been slightly more impressive. To be fair, he followed this up by saying that if Giannis doesn't keep playing well, LeBron could easily steal the MVP trophy from him

If LeBron were to win league MVP at 35 years old, fans who are still on the fence will have to give him his respect. There are very few players who can do this well in year 17 and it just so happens that LeBron is one of them. As for Giannis, he still has plenty of seasons left in his prime and we can't wait to witness all of them.