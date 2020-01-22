"If that was anyone I knew, I’d rip their ass."
Stephen A. Smith has seen all the twitter comedians making jokes about his boxing video, but he's being a good sport about it. In fact, Smith seems to be encouraging the roast.
After some footage of his glove work went viral, Smith tweeted that he totally understands why all the trolls are flooding his mentions and said he'd be doing the same if it were someone else in that video. Although he took it all in stride, SAS also made sure to clarify that the video was taken months after he tore his rotator cuff, and immediately following a 90-minute workout.
"Please bro.! That was me 8 months ago AFTER I torn my rotator cuff — BUT BEFORE SURGERY....AND....following a damn 90-min workout. But I totally get it. If that was anyone I knew, I’d rip their ass. Everyone can feel free to get on me about this one. I’m laughing my damn self:-)"
In case you missed it, Smith isn't exactly the most well-liked ESPN personality at the moment. MMA fans were highly critical of his remarks about the UFC 246 main event, specifically the way he slammed Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone for getting dismantled in under a minute.
"I'm quite disgusted," Smith said of Cowboy's performance. "Let me be very, very clear: I'm honored to be up here with you guys. I'm a spectator watching the sport. I expected to see more than 40 seconds. I predicted McGregor was going to win this fight inside of two rounds. I thought he would take him out.
"Here's the deal: 15 seconds in, 'Cowboy' Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It look like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part."