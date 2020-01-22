Stephen A. Smith has seen all the twitter comedians making jokes about his boxing video, but he's being a good sport about it. In fact, Smith seems to be encouraging the roast.

After some footage of his glove work went viral, Smith tweeted that he totally understands why all the trolls are flooding his mentions and said he'd be doing the same if it were someone else in that video. Although he took it all in stride, SAS also made sure to clarify that the video was taken months after he tore his rotator cuff, and immediately following a 90-minute workout.

"Please bro.! That was me 8 months ago AFTER I torn my rotator cuff — BUT BEFORE SURGERY....AND....following a damn 90-min workout. But I totally get it. If that was anyone I knew, I’d rip their ass. Everyone can feel free to get on me about this one. I’m laughing my damn self:-)"

In case you missed it, Smith isn't exactly the most well-liked ESPN personality at the moment. MMA fans were highly critical of his remarks about the UFC 246 main event, specifically the way he slammed Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone for getting dismantled in under a minute.