Coming into this season, there were certainly some teams who were considered to be easy favorites to go out and win the NBA championship. Among those teams were the Los Angeles Lakers who boast the talents of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For the vast majority of the season, the Lakers proved exactly why they were title favorites, as they cruised to the number one seed in the Western Conference. However, their play in the bubble has led some people to be skeptical about what they can actually accomplish.

One of those skeptics is none other than Stephen A. Smith who was originally a big advocate for the Lakers. Prior to the bubble restart, Smith had the Lakers winning the championship but now he is not so sure. While speaking to Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson recently, Smith refused to say who he thinks will win the championship although he did put in a good word for the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Toronto Raptors.

Regardless, Smith is still unsure about who is going to take it all, which is a bit of a surprise considering Smith is always highly-opinionated when it comes to these matters.

Perhaps when the playoffs start next week, we will all have a better idea of which teams are looking to be at their strongest.