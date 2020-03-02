Stephen A. Smith has consistently been one of the most hilarious men in sports talk television. His takes are always met with pushback from fans but his delivery continues to be entertaining. Every day, millions of people are made aware of Smith's screen presence and honestly, that's still not enough. Smith is keeping the lights on at ESPN and continues to be one of the hardest working men in the media. His love of sports is palpable and his love of talking is even more undeniable.

Recently, an account on Twitter popped up called Stephen A. Smith Burner. The parody page is dedicated to posting Stephen A. clips in the comments of prominent sports accounts. The page recently hit 300K followers and today, it posted a brand parody trailer for a Stephen A. Smith 30 For 30 documentary.

As you can see in the clip above, the trailer is pretty hilarious and it makes us wish that this was a real documentary. Smith has contributed to some uproarious clips throughout the years and many of them are on display in the trailer. While it may be a tad dramatic in tone, there is no denying that the trailer is extremely well done.

Maybe ESPN will grant our wishes one day and give us the real 30 For 30. That would certainly be a sight to behold.