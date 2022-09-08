Ben Simmons has not played a single NBA game since the second round of the 2021 playoffs. This was a bad time for Simmons who was pretty awful against the Atlanta Hawks. Now, Simmons has a chance to redeem himself with the Brooklyn Nets, although there have been concerns that he won't be ready, especially given everything that has happened over the past few months.

The Nets are a team that needs all of its players on the floor, which means Simmons has to be ready. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving drama running rampant, it would mean a lot to the team if Simmons could ramp up his rehab and make his Nets debut at the start of the regular season.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

According to Stephen A. Smith, Simmons told him that he is good to go. Smith reiterated this fact on "The Rich Eisen Show" today, as he gave a definitive update on the status of the Nets big man.

"I spoke to him privately," Smith said. "He convinced me that his problems were very, very real. ... But he's convinced me that he's ready to go this season."

With Simmons, you really have to see it to believe it. Hopefully, he can prove us all wrong and get back to his previous form.

