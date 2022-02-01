Tom Brady's playing days are officially over as the quarterback announced his retirement following a 22-year career in the National Football League. This is a bittersweet moment for all of his fans, and even his haters. Some are sad to see him go, while others are very excited to see how the league progresses without him. After all, Brady is a man who dominated the league, and he also made sure to own certain teams. For instance, if you're a Jets fan, you're happy to see him go.

With Brady's announcement coming today, numerous talk shows decided to devote time to the news. Among them was First Take, where Stephen A. Smith offered a "thank you" to Brady. Smith believes Brady made some massive contributions to the game, and his level of compete was something to marvel at for many years.





"The first emotion that comes to my mind is thank you," Stephen A. said. "Thank you for the great great years. Thank you for the level of competition. Thank you for the class that you have exhibited throughout these two-plus decades in the sport. 22 years to be exact. To come on the scene and burst on the scene once Drew Bledsoe got injured and to win a Super Bowl that year, and to turn around and with three in four years...the man was absolutely phenomenal."

Smith was always defending Brady against the ridiculous claims of Max Kellerman, and in the end, Smith won the debate over the long term. Perhaps one day, Brady will be a guest on First Take where he can analyze all the great young quarterbacks that the game has to offer.