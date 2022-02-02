A bombshell was dropped in the NFL just yesterday as it was revealed that former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores would be suing the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and the Dolphins for some pretty shady and discriminatory hiring practices. These allegations were actually aided by Bill Belichick who let it slip that the Giants were never going to hire Flores and that they had made up their mind on Brian Daboll for a few days prior to Flores' interview.

This is one of the biggest stories in the NFL today, and you can be sure that Stephen A. Smith talked about it in today's episode of First Take. In fact, in the clip below, Smith tore the Giants organization to shreds, noting that they have a truly horrendous track record when it comes to hiring black coaches.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"Let me say this to the New York Giants. As an organization, when it comes to black coaches, I don't believe a damn word you have to say," Smith said. "There's no one more incriminating than the New York Giants when it comes to black coaches. We are in the year 2022. All of these years, damn near a century for crying out loud, there is one single franchise that has not had a black coach. That is the New York Giants."

It remains to be seen whether or not Flores will win his case against the NFL, although he seems eager to show people that he is in the right here. Unfortunately, this could come at the cost of his career, as the NFL is known to blackball those who speak out against them.