Stephen A. Smith knows a thing or two about annoying people, so it's only right that he blessed the nation with his official list of the Top-5 most insufferable people in sports. Smith passionately rattled off his rankings during Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, as he gave specific reasons why each person, or group, made the list.

For example, the New York Knicks checked in at No. 5, simply because they've sucked for decades. Others who made his Top 5 Most Annoying People in Sports list include Baker Mayfield, Antonio Brown, Dallas Cowboys fans and... himself.

Check out the the full rant in the video embedded below.

Smith, 52, recently inked a new five-year contract that will make him ESPN’s highest-paid sportscaster with an annual salary that will approach $8 million per year, according to the New York Post. In addition to his daily duties on "First Take," Smith routinely appears on other programs within the network, including ESPN's weekly Wednesday night NBA coverage, and hosts his own radio show.

In other words, being the most annoying person in sports has certainly been an extremely lucrative business.