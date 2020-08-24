When Paul George joined the Los Angeles Clippers this season, everyone thought they would become immediate title contenders, especially with Kawhi Leonard as his partner. Throughout the regular season, both George and Leonard had fantastic campaigns as they proved themselves to be worth adversaries for the postseason. However, now that the playoffs have started, the Clippers look a little out of sorts as they are currently tied 2-2 with the Dallas Mavericks who are a much weaker team.

George has a lot to do with these struggles as he is shooting an abysmal 29 percent for the series and has been going on a cold streak. To make matters worse, he only had 9 points in Game 4 as his team lost by only two points. Today, Stephen A. Smith took to ESPN's First Take and blasted George, saying that he has officially put out a missing person's report, requesting the police to find George immediately. Smith even referenced George's new nickname of "Pandemic P."

Of course, Smith is joking about the APB although it speaks to a larger issue at hand here, which is the fact that George has been abysmal in the postseason, which is a trend that dates back to his days with the Pacers.

If George doesn't figure this out soon, the Clippers could be sent home early.