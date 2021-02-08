Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were beat down pretty badly in the Super Bowl on Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came through with a 31-9 victory. Mahomes and the Chiefs were favored although a beat-up offensive line and poor defense ultimately led to the team's demise. The loss has many questioning when Mahomes will be back in the Super Bowl, and whether or not this is a loss he will learn from.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's First Take has generally been dismissive of Mahomes over the last couple of years and today, he remained consistent with regards to the Chiefs QB. As he explains in the clip below, there can no longer be any GOAT talk surrounding Mahomes and that the blow out loss will always be a stain on his career.

"When you're Mahomes and people are bloviating about you to the degree that they have, you can't go into the Super Bowl and get destroyed," Smith said. "I'm saying right now, when you look at Mahomes, never questioning his greatness, understanding the Elway's have lost, the Peyton Manning's have lost, Brett Favre lost before. But when you get beat down, that doesn't get glossed over."

At this point, it's hard to imagine any quarterback surpassing Brady's seven Super Bowl titles, so there is definitely merit to what Smith is saying her. Regardless, Mahomes is a great QB, and we're sure he is still going to have a phenomenal career.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images