Throughout the NBA playoffs, Devin Booker has been lights out and is arguably the best player on the floor right now. Alongside Chris Paul, Booker has helped carry the Suns to victory and it truly feels like this Suns team is destined to do something special. After taking Game 1 against the Clippers, many fans believe they have a shot at the Finals, and if Booker continues with this pace, he might be on his way to a Finals MVP campaign.

After scoring 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists yesterday, Booker was praised by Stephen A. Smith this morning, and he even received a huge compliment from the analyst. As you can see in the clip below, Smith claims that Booker is the next Kobe and that this crown needs to be given to Booker immediately.

Booker was a disciple of Kobe Bryant and throughout his young career, Bryant would always give him advice and guidance. Since Bryant's passing, Booker has been on an absolute mission and there is no doubt that he has the Mamba Mentality inside of him. The Suns are lucky to have a player like Booker and it's wild to see the team become title contenders just a year after missing the playoffs for another consecutive year.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals goes down on Tuesday and if Paul is back, then it's going to be a scary sight.

