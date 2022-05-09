Ja Morant is one of the most fun players to watch in the entire league. He is playing all over the floor and his dunks are truly special. Unfortunately, the way he plays can lead to a ton of injuries, as we have seen throughout this season. In fact, Morant injured his knee just a couple of nights ago as the Grizzlies took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second round series.

It was a pretty bad injury that could force Ja to miss the game tonight. If he does miss Game 4, then the Grizzlies season could be coming to an end much quicker than originally anticipated.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

On First Take today, Stephen A. Smith revealed that he is actually quite worried about Morant due to his style. In the eyes of the analyst, Morant needs to slow down, otherwise, his career could come to an end very soon.

“Some of those things that Ja Morant do, as much as we all ‘ooh and ahhh’ over it, it’s not good for his long-term career," Smith said. "When I see a young guy with knee injuries, I get worried.”

This is pretty sage advice considering what we saw with Derrick Rose a decade ago. That was truly a tragic "what could have been" and we certainly don't want that happening to Morant.