Coronavirus has officially been named a pandemic by the World Health Organization and the world is scared about what this could mean going forward. The NBA is among the institutions who are trying to devise some plans in regards to what to do next. In fact, all 30 teams will have a phone call today to discuss whether or not the season should go on or if the games should be played without fans.

Today on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith spoke out about COVID-19 and the risk it is posing to the players. Smith took a nuanced approach with this news item, stating that as a fan, he's hurt but as a human being, he is worried about what the spread of the disease could mean, going forward.

"As a basketball fan I'm depressed. As a human being and as an American citizen, I'm getting to the point where I'm scared as hell," Smith said. Soon after making these comments, it was revealed that the Golden State Warriors would be playing against the Brooklyn Nets without any fans, due to a new municipal law.

Stay tuned for updates on what the NBA decides moving forward. This is a huge public health risk and it's clear that the NBA is taking this all very seriously.