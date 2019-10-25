For 20 years now, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have gone together like bread and butter. They have won six championships together and their partnership has led to the narrative that Brady is the best football player of all-time. With that being said, there have been some reports and speculation lately that Brady could be on the move at the end of the season. Many of these musings have come straight from ESPN's Adam Schefter and now, Stephen A. Smith is getting into the mix.

During the most recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Smith talked about the situation between Brady and the Patriots and claimed a source close to the situation said Brady may end up in Tennessee with the Titans. Brady has a close relationship to head coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans are in desperate need of a good QB.

With that being said, it's still highly unlikely that Brady makes this move. He has come out numerous times to say how much he loves playing for the Patriots and it would be hard to picture him in a jersey other than the Patriots. Seeing TB12 in a Titans jersey would probably be the most blasphemous scenario you could imagine.

Either way, it's fun to speculate these kinds of things, even if the chances of it happening are slim to none.