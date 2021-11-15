This has been an interesting year for the New England Patriots, who decided to cut Cam Newton prior to the start of the season. They did this so they could prop up their rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who had high expectations coming into the franchise. So far, he has shown that he can make big plays when it matters, and as it stands, the Patriots are 6-4 and are in a position to nab a playoff spot.

The Patriots' solid play this season has caught the attention of none other than Stephen A. Smith, who has been quite complimentary of head coach Bill Belichick and his brand new star under center. Today on First Take, Smith even made a bold prediction about the Patriots, claiming that they are the most dangerous team in the AFC right now.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Smith believes this is the case due to the fact that Belichick has been known for exposing average quarterbacks. Smith listed a plethora of AFC QBs, noting that very few of them would be able to topple the Patriots, although he did cite Patrick Mahomes as someone who could do it. The issue with Mahomes right now, however, is the fact that his Chiefs are looking average at best.

The First Take host seems to think the Patriots defense will carry them through the playoffs and they could even wind up Super Bowl-bound. While that seems far-fetched right now, it's impossible to predict what will happen when the stakes are their highest.

