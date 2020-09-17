Following Tuesday night's epic collapse by the Los Angeles Clippers, hot takes started to flood social media, and for good reason. The Clippers came into this season looking like the team to beat, and in the end, they failed miserably when it mattered. Many of the team's role players were quite celebrating before they even won the championship, which led to even greater slander on Twitter. Perhaps the player who has been ripped on the most over the past two days is none other than Paul George or as some people refer to him, "Pandemic P" and "Way off P."

Stephen A. Smith has been a particularly harsh critic of the Clippers and today, he offered up an interesting comparison. In fact, Smith compared George to Dwight Howard. Of course, they are different players, although Smith noted that Howard left Orlando and immediately became a journeyman role player. Following his departure from Indiana, Smith has seen the same patterns in Paul and isn't sure he's the star everyone thinks he is.

What makes George's play all that much more disappointing is the fact that just a year ago, he was a league MVP finalist with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite this, George and the Clippers simply didn't have the mental fortitude to make it out of the second round.

Heading into next season, it's clear the Clippers will have some big choices to make.