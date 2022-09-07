Stephen A. Smith's reactions to bad hot takes are always hilarious. Throughout the course of his career, Smith has made a name for himself as someone who is boisterous but also completely committed to his journalistic standards. Even if some disagree with that sentiment, you can't help but want to turn into First Take, just to see what Smith might say or do.

Today, Smith was on the show with Chris Russo, who was taking up his usual Wednesday spot. The subject today was the Super Bowl and which teams would be making it all the way. Russo made the argument that the Dallas Cowboys were the only possible choice to make it out of the NFC, and as you can imagine, this sent Smith over the edge.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN

Smith is a huge Cowboys hater, and he had no time for Russo's statement. Russo believes the teams that are left in the NFC will choke and that this will open it up for the Cowboys. It was a wild statement in Smith's eyes, so much so that he decided to pack his things and walk off of the set, until the next segment.

Smith's hatred for the Cowboys is one of the most entertaining things about him, and that certainly won't change this season. Hopefully, the Cowboys give Smith all the fodder in the world as it will make for some hilarious episodes of First Take.

