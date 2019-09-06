There has been a lot of drama surrounding the Oakland Raiders over the past week or so and as you would come to expect by now, it's all because of Antonio Brown and his wacky antics. After a two-week-long saga that included two helmet grievances and some missed practices, Brown got into an argument with the team's general manager Mike Mayock. Brown was threatened with a suspension but after an apology today, Brown has been told he can play in Monday night's season opener against the Denver Broncos.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith seems to take issue with the decision to cut AB some slack as he took to Twitter with some harsh words for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Smith called the decision weak and said it even looks "pathetic" on Gruden's part.

It remains to be seen whether or not Brown causes any more problems within the organization before the season starts. The first game of the year will be the true litmus test for the team as Brown could become even more of a nuisance should the team start losing games on a consistent basis. At this point, the Raiders are going to need to hope for the best and pray nothing else happens.

Do you agree with Stephen A.? Should the Raiders have suspended Brown or do need him in the lineup on Monday?