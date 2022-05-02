Yesterday, the Boston Celtics fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their second round series. This was a bit of a surprising result especially since the Bucks are currently without Khris Middleton who is supposedly their closer. In the end, however, the Celtics just couldn't seem to stop the Bucks who got scoring from a plethora of role players, including Grayson Allen.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets and as a result, many pundits thought they would set the tone early against the Bucks. One of those analysts was Stephen A. Smith who claimed that the Celtics would win this series in a lengthy seven-game series.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

After watching the Bucks prey on the Celtics last night, Smith promptly changed his mind. As he explained, the Celtics have no real answer for Giannis and the Bucks right now, which is giving this series an obvious outcome. Now, Smith thinks this series could be over faster than some might assume.

“I picked the Celtics to win this series in seven games. By halftime, I was ready to change my pick. I mean, they have no answer for Giannis. ZERO," Smith said.

You can give us your predictions for this series, in the comments section down below.