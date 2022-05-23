Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the funniest and most creative men in the sports broadcasting world. He is easily the most entertaining man on ESPN and he is singlehandedly keeping the lights on over there. At this point, Smith is a special star on every single one of their shows, and when you look at what Tom Brady is about to make with Fox, you realize that Stephen A. is severely underpaid.

Smith is currently covering the NBA playoffs and over the weekend, Smith was in Boston where he got to see Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. It was a game that was won by the Miami Heat, although prior to the match, it is quite clear that Smith is the one who won the vibe check.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the clip below, Smith could be seen walking into TD Garden as if he owns the place. The ESPN host had sunglasses on all while wearing a pretty dapper suit. Smith knew he looked good, and the people around him just added to the aura he was giving off. Eventually, the clip made the rounds on social media and fans couldn't help but laugh at how a broadcaster could have a better walk-in than an actual player.

Hopefully for Smith's sake, the Heat win this series so he can spend a couple of weeks in Miami. After all, that's exactly what Smith wants.