Stephen A. Smith continues to be one of the most hilarious personalities on television especially when it pertains to the sports world. He has been keeping fans entertained on First Take during this quarantine and honestly, we can't thank him enough. In this time of uncertainty, Smith has provided laughs and some much-needed sports hot takes that have gotten our minds off everything that is going so horribly wrong right now.

Today, host Molly Qerim was having some technical difficulties and wasn't able to moderate the first hour of the show. Depending on who you ask, this is actually a good thing, but we digress. The genius producers over at ESPN decided it would be a great idea if Smith were to host and moderate the show. Turns out they were right as Stephen A. ruthlessly turned the show into a dictatorship in which he forced Max Kellerman and other panelists to give their takes swiftly, or face punishment.

Kellerman and company thought it was all pretty hilarious as they begged and pleaded for Qerim to return in short order. Eventually, she made her way to the moderator's chair and the show went on as it normally would. Smith's performance just proves to us that you can't pay the man enough. We're in the middle of a global pandemic and Smith is still carrying ESPN on his back.

When this is all over, there will certainly be a deeper appreciation for Stephen A.