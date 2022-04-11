Ben Simmons has not played a single game this year despite getting his wish of being traded by the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons is now with the Brooklyn Nets, and while trying to get into playing shape, Simmons suffered a back injury which has ultimately kept him out of the lineup. Now, the playoffs are upon us and it still isn't 100 percent that Ben will return in time for the first round which will most likely be against the second-seeded Celtics.

Simmons' back injury has been fairly mysterious for a lot of people, and analysts want answers. Today, Stephen A. Smith expressed his feelings towards Simmons in what turned out to be a hilarious rant that had Jay Williams and Kendrick Perkins laughing from start to finish.

Elsa/Getty Images

In the clip below, Smith begins to scream at Simmons, demanding him to reveal how he got his injury. Smith jokes that Simmons must have gotten it after hitting a pothole in a car that lacks suspension. He also suggested that perhaps Simmons was dancing and tweaked his back that way. Regardless, it was a classic Stephen A. moment that should have fans in tears.

“I want to know what the hell you were doing that you hurt your back?" Smith asked. "Did you slip in the tub? Was you getting your groove on and tweaked your hip?”

At this point, many are running out of patience with Simmons, and this rant is a prime example of that. Hopefully, he is able to return and prove some people wrong.