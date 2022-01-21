Russell Westbrook was benched against the Indiana Pacers the other night as he was having a rough game for the team. Westbrook has struggled mightily at times this season and his turnovers have become too much for the Lakers to handle. Not to mention, his shooting has been abysmal, which also creates missed opportunities for the Lakers to get points.

Now, the hot takes surrounding Westbrook are in full swing, with many giving their strong opinions of what should happen to Russ this season. Some believe he needs to be traded, while others simply believe he needs to stop doing the things that get him into trouble on both sides of the ball.

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Today, Stephen A. Smith took to First Take with his opinion on the matter, and as you can imagine, it was delivered with a ton of exuberance. Simply put, Smith believes Russ needs to be more realistic about his lack of shooting ability.

"You need to accept the fact you can't shoot. You just can't shoot," Smith said. "You are not a jumpshooter, and now cats are laying off of you and daring you to shoot jumpshots. And you can't make em."

It's a pretty harsh reality check, although it is one that Russ might need to hear if he wants any chance at making this Lakers team better than they are now.

Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you more updates from around the NBA.