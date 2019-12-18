Anthony Davis has been an NBA MVP candidate so far this season and has been bodying his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, the Lakers are a legitimate contender for the NBA Championship and Davis is a huge part of that seismic shift in the team's fortunes. Davis is in the final year of his contract and has a huge choice to make in the offseason.

Davis was recently invited to ESPN's First Take where he was asked by Stephen A. Smith about his impending free agency cycle. As you can see from the video below, Davis was fairly diplomatic about his answer and claims to enjoy his time in Los Angeles so far. Simply put, he's looking to take things day by day.

Per Davis:

“I still look at it as ‘we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.’ Obviously, the season is going great so far, and I’m trying to stay in the moment and worry about (free agency) when the season is over. I feel like we can do something special this year. With the team that we’ve put together and the coaching staff that we have, I don’t think there is anyone who can beat us except the Los Angeles Lakers. “When that time comes, I’ll think about it and see what’s going on. But right now, I’m trying to focus on this year and winning a championship with the Lakers.”

There have been rumors that Davis could sign with the Chicago Bulls this offseason but if things continue to go well in Los Angeles, you have to figure he'll want to stay.