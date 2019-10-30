Kyrie Irving is easily one of the best point guards in the league but he has been subjected to a ton of criticism over the last few years. Ever since leaving LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving has been scrutinized for his shortcomings when it comes to leading a team. Some feel like Irving is a bad teammate at times and can be a little moody with the management of the teams he's played for. In a recent report, it was revealed that some Nets executives are worried about Irving's "mood swings" and the story took a life of its own, yesterday.

Today, Stephen A. Smith went on First Take and gave his thoughts on the story. As Smith explains, he has no problem with Jackie MacMullan's reporting although he took offense to the way Nets management has been talking about Kyrie.

Smith makes some pretty good points here as he points out that not every player is going to operate the same way and that Irving has been through a lot compared to other players. In his first game as a Net, Kyrie dropped 50 points and has already shown the fans that he means business.

As far as Smith is concerned, it's too early to be delivering this much slander and that they need to let him be an individual. Irving isn't the type of player you should be making upset like that, especially if he can give you a championship.