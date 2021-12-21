Stephen A. Smith is one of the most outspoken voices in sports media, and over the past couple of years, he has been especially harsh when it comes to Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets star has been a target of criticism this year thanks to his feelings towards the COVID-19 vaccine, and Smith has made sure to voice his displeasure over Kyrie's beliefs. In return, Smith has been hit hard with criticism of his own, but that hasn't stopped him from cranking out the hot takes on a permanent basis.

Today, Smith finally got to react to the news that Kyrie would be joining the Nets for the rest of their away games this season. In fact, Smith offered up a classic rant as he went off on Kyrie, noting that the point guard is always looking for excuses to not play any games. Needless to say, Smith doesn't think this move is going to work out for the Nets.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"This is a guy in Kyrie Irving, who finds every excuse under the sun, not to show up to work," Smith said. "Ladies and gentleman, Kyrie Irving has been in the NBA for 10 years. He has played more than 60 games, four times. Every single year, there is an excuse to take off of work. He's got emotional issues. Got stuff on his mind. What the hell did the riots at the US Capitol have to do with Kyrie Irving? How is that an excuse, not to show up to work? Everybody else had to show up to work."

Smith went on to say that Kyrie doesn't have the same reputation as guys like LeBron James or Steph Curry, who typically play as many games as they can. It rubs Smith the wrong way that Kyrie can get away with his antics, and it's ultimately the catalyst for his rant.

Let us know if you agree with Smith, in the comments section below.