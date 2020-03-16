Tom Brady hasn't been having a very good free agency period thus far. Had we said that five or 10 years ago, it would have been unbelievable. Now, however, Brady will be 43 when the season starts and he is on a steep decline. Despite winning six Super Bowls, his value is significantly less than what it used to be. With this in mind, teams like the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers have passed Brady up in favor of quarterback with significantly less accomplishments.

One man who is upset about all of this is none other than Stephen A. Smith of First Take. The host took to the airwaves today where he bashed teams and analysts who have left Brady behind and are acting as though he is some kind of scrub.

As Smith explains, Brady played with questionable talent last season and that's why the Patriots were a first-round exit. Smith is adamant that Brady can still win a championship and that he is much better than someone like Ryan Tannehill who only has one good season under his belt. Regardless of Smith's points, it doesn't take away from the fact that it's quiet out here for Brady these days.

Stay tuned for updates regarding NFL free agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.