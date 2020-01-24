For the first time in his storied career, Tom Brady will be a free agent as of March 16th. This means he is free to go wherever he wants and he will have all the leverage in the world when dealing with the New England Patriots. The Patriots won six Super Bowls with Brady as their quarterback and fans want to see him back on the team. While he may be on the decline, Brady is a staple of Patriots football and is one of the most dominant players in sports history.

With this in mind, many pundits are giving their take on what Brady should do. One of those pundits is none other than Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's First Take. Smith made the case that Brady should wait and see what the Patriots want to do before he tells the franchise anything. For now, the Patriots want to hear from Brady first but Stephen A. wants the six-time champion to stop doing favors for his team.

The free agency cycle is going to be incredibly interesting with Brady available and we can't wait to see which teams go after him. There are plenty of squads who could use his services and we're sure it will be a fun period of speculation.

Where would you like to see Brady go?