This past season, the Los Angeles Lakers were the biggest disappointment in the league. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team was supposed to be playing for a championship right now. Instead, the Lakers didn't even make the playoffs and they were only able to win 33 games, which is pretty abysmal given the roster that was constructed.

Now, the team has a new head coach in Darvin Ham and there is a belief that the team will get back on track. Stephen A. Smith, however, isn't so convinced. On First Take today, Smith acknowledged that the Lakers will be better since LeBron and AD will be healthy. However, he does not see this team competing for a real title, anytime soon.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

“I think as long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, you can overcome it enough to be a playoff team," Smith said. "But that’s about the height of my expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

The Lakers are also expected to keep Russ who is not a shooter. It has been overstated at this point that the Lakers are desperate for shooting but for now, they will have to make do without it. Perhaps that could change once the offseason rolls around.

