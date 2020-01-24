If you've avoided social media for the past week, you'll be surprised to learn that 74-year old Dolly Parton has created a four-part meme that is currently taking the internet by storm. In short, Parton uploaded four very different photos of herself, each referencing a specific social platform, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Since then, it seems as though everybody and their grandmother has done the same, resulting in a viral craze simply dubbed, "The Social Challenge."

On Friday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith decided that he'd dabble in the challenge. A suited up, professional LinkedIn profile photo? Check. A pic with one of his boys for Facebook? Check. Flexing with a trophy for the 'gram? You know it. A casual, but confident Tinder pic for the ladies? Say no more.

In the words of SAS himself, take a look y'all:

Smith has had quite an eventful week on social media, starting with his criticism of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone following UFC 246. MMA fans were less than thrilled with his breakdown of the main event, which included the following assessment:

"I'm quite disgusted," Smith said of Cowboy's performance. "Let me be very, very clear: I'm honored to be up here with you guys. I'm a spectator watching the sport. I expected to see more than 40 seconds. I predicted McGregor was going to win this fight inside of two rounds. I thought he would take him out. "Here's the deal: 15 seconds in, 'Cowboy' Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It look like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part."

A video of Smith's boxing workout surfaced shortly thereafter and, naturally, twitter had a field day with the footage. That said, the ESPN host took it all in stride. Click here to see his reaction to all of the mentions he received this week.

