Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills by the skin of their teeth. After jumping out to a lead in the first half, the Bucs took their feet off of the gas and it allowed the Bills to come back and force overtime. In the end, the Bucs still won the match, but it was a lesson to be learned for the Buccaneers, as they had to get it together when the game mattered the most.

The Bucs remain one of the best teams in the entire NFC right now, however, Stephen A. Smith remains skeptical. During today's episode of First Take, Smith spoke about the Buccaneers and how the win against the Bills was a red flag, moving forward. Smith seems to think the Bucs will get washed by other teams in the playoffs, especially those like the Packers who have had blistering offenses this year.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

"You're not getting back to the Super Bowl playing like that offensively," Smith said. "You're going to have to be more effective and more proficient because you're going to be going up against proficient offensive teams come playoff time."

Many analysts have made the mistake of counting out Brady in the past, and this year could be no exception. He always finds a way in the playoffs, and his doubters should tread lightly as his favorite time of year is almost here.