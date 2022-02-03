Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL this week, and it was easily the biggest story to take place. This is fairly impressive when you consider how the Washington Football Team changed its name, all while Brian Flores is suing the league for discrimination. Regardless, Brady's legacy is being heavily discussed right now, and rightfully so.

When a player like Brady leaves the game of football, it is important to give him his flowers. It could be decades before we see another QB showcase this sort of dominance, and that's exactly what Stephen A. Smith noted yesterday during First Take. In the clip below, Smith makes the case for Brady as the best football player ever, even if he wasn't the most individually talented. At the end of the day, he won championships, and that is all that matters in team sports.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for D'USSE

“The fact that he was a winner at the quarterback position, to me, puts him head and shoulders above everybody else in the HISTORY of the sport!” Smith said emphatically. Of course, it was hard for anyone to disagree with this, especially when you consider how very few teams were actually capable of stopping him, except the Giants, of course.

