Coming into the NBA Orlando bubble, it was conventional wisdom that the Los Angeles Lakers would be the team to beat and that they would have a better chance than anyone to go out and win themselves a title. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there is almost no excuse for this team to play poorly. However, that's exactly what they've done as the Lakers have been fairly pedestrian since joining the bubble. They coasted to the first seed in the West and struggled to make shots, especially from beyond the arc.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN's First Take is especially concerned about the Lakers' recent performance, and now, he isn't so sure about their title chances. While on the air today, Smith noted how the Lakers have been shooting extremely poorly and that their most talented players haven't been able to hit clutch shots when they're supposed to. As a result, Smith is worried whether or not they can even make it past the Blazers in the first round.

While the Lakers play was certainly concerning, it's also important to note that when you have nothing left to play for in the regular season, you tend to coast by to conserve your energy for more important games. The Lakers knew they had the first seed locked up, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them get back to their winning ways once the postseason begins.

