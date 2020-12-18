Kawhi Leonard has been embroiled in a bit of a controversy as of late. Yesterday, it was revealed that a man by the name of Johnny Wilkes was suing the Los Angeles Clippers and Jerry West for not paying him an agreed-to sum of $2.5 million. As Wilkes alleges, he gave the Clippers information that helped lead to the signing of Kawhi Leonard. Of course, this is a tampering issue, and now, the league is getting involved with an investigation.

When Leonard first signed with the Clippers, First Take host Stephen A. Smith reported that Leonard and his Uncle Dennis had some massive demands from the Clippers. Today, Smith noted he knew something like this was coming all along, and even had some harsh words about Leonard's worth to the franchise.

In the clip above, Smith noted that while Kawhi has been a superstar talent with the Clippers, he has yet to show the leadership and intangibles that are required of a championship-level superstar. Considering the Clippers were a bust last season, Smith believes Kawhi hasn't lived up to his end of the deal, especially now with the investigation going on.

If the Clippers don't win a championship with Kawhi on their roster, then the potential fines from any alleged tampering could prove to be a complete waste of money.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT