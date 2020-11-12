Chris Paul is one of the most respected veteran point guards in the entire NBA and at this stage in his career, there are still plenty of teams out there who would be interested in acquiring his services. As of today, Paul is on the Oklahoma City Thunder although, at this point, it is clear that he is most likely going to be traded in the not-so-distant future as the Thunder look to undertake a full rebuild.

Some have speculated that the Los Angeles Lakers could be a prime destination for Paul, however, according to Stephen A. Smith, Paul has no interest in playing there. During today's episode of First Take, Smith made the claim that Paul respects the Lakers but feels like he would be too much of a "ring chaser" if he were to go there, especially considering what the team just about a month ago.

“The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished,” Smith said. “There’s really nothing for him to do for them, it’s only what they can do for him and that’s ring chasing, not the ring chasing Chris Paul wants to do. That’s stacking the deck.”

Rumors have been circulating that the Phoenix Suns are trying to make a play for Paul, but for now, nothing can be done until free agency officially begins. Let us know in the comments below which team you think is the best fit for Paul.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images