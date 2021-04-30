Aaron Rodgers has football fans throughout the NFL freaking out today as yesterday, it was revealed that he wants out of Green Bay. Now, fans are hoping that their respective teams start throwing out trade offers as they know Rodgers can help them win a Super Bowl in year one. Rodgers is one of the best to ever do it and there is no denying that had he been given solid defenses, he would have more than just one Super Bowl by now.

Today on First Take, Stephen A. Smith - an avid Rodgers fan - blasted the Packers for their negligence over the last few years and even encouraged Rodgers to leave. In fact, Smith broke down exactly how he would have acted following the NFC Championship Game if he were Rodgers.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"If I were Aaron Rodgers, I would have walked off the field at the NFC Championship game, walked into the locker room, I would have shook my teammates hands, and I would have said 'goodbye.' And I never would have spoken to the Green Bay Packers again," Smith said.

For the most part, the media is on Rodgers' side with this one as he has consistently been a top-five quarterback, all while his front office has failed him at every turn. While the Packers are set on not trading him, it's looking like they might not have a choice.