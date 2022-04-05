If you live on NBA Twitter, then you certainly know about the infamous account called Ballsack Sports. They are infamous for coming up with fake headlines and fake reports that have duped a ton of reputable "journalists." At this point, you'd think people would have better media literacy, however, Ballsack Sports is still able to eat with some pretty hilarious fake news posts.

From time to time, an analyst will regurgitate one of their reports on National Television, and it always tends to go viral as people immediately clock it as a Ballsack Sports special. Well, on Monday, it was Stephen A. Smith who got claimed as the Twitter account's latest victim.

In the video down below, you can see Smith explain that Kyrie Irving once got into James Harden's face, and called him washed. As it turns out, this was a fake report constructed by Ballsack Sports. The Twitter account ended up seeing this and clipped it for their Twitter account, which led to some virality that will certainly bring followers to Ballsack Sports' page.

Smith isn't the first one to be duped by these kinds of reports, and he certainly won't be the last. Regardless, it is always funny to see Ballsack Sports regurgitated on ESPN, as it shows that even the most seasoned veterans can be disrupted by the rabbit hole of fake news.