Stephen A. Smith has been taking an extended vacation from First Take as he has been recovering from shoulder surgery. The surgery seemed to be a success although it's clear that it caused Smith quite a bit of pain that forced him to take some time off. Many have noted that First Take just hasn't been the same without him and that his return is very much needed right now.

Just last week, Smith revealed to the world that he would be coming back to the show on August 15th, which just so happens to be next Monday. This is a date that ESPN viewers have circled on their calendars, and there is no doubt that Smith is excited to get back to work.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

As a way to hype up his return, Smith dropped a little teaser on social media. In the video down below, you can see some of Smith's best clips from First Take over the past year or so, all while Smith talks over the video, reiterating just how excited he is to get back to work.

Talking about sports is something that Smith is incredibly passionate about, and that passion can be seen during every single taping of the show. Needless to say, we're excited to see him back on the air.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.