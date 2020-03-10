This season has been very kind to the Milwaukee Bucks. Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Eastern Conference juggernauts have been far and away the best team in the regular season although it remains to be seen how this success will translate to the playoffs. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals last season and they will be looking to improve upon those efforts by making it to the NBA Finals.

Today on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith and company spoke about the Bucks and their chances in the playoffs. In the YouTube clip below, Smith reveals who he thinks the Bucks' biggest playoff threat will be. In fact, Smith thinks the Miami Heat are the only ones who can really take them out.

"I think Jimmy Butler being there, his infusion in that locker room. The way he’s able to lead them and hold them accountable, combined with [Erik] Spoelstra, combined with Pat Riley. I think goes a longer way than Boston,” Smith said.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Heat could do it although, at this point, it's not far-fetched. The Heat are the only team to give the Bucks any real trouble this season which means they are in a prime position to do some damage once the playoffs roll around. Despite this, there is no denying how much of a beast Giannis is and with him at full strength, the Bucks will be hard to beat.