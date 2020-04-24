Aaron Rodgers has been a legendary quarterback for the Green Bay Packers over the last decade and while he only has one Super Bowl, there is no denying that he is one of the best QBs in the history of the game. Unfortunately, Rodgers' struggles in the postseason aren't exactly his fault. It is mostly because he has been given horrible defenses and very few weapons on offense.

Last night, the Packers had an opportunity to draft Rodgers a QB in the first round of the NFL draft. Instead, they drafted his future replacement, Jordan Love. Packers fans were livid with the move, including Stephen A. Smith who had a lot to say about the matter on First Take. In fact, Smith thinks Rodgers should be asking for a trade, immediately.

"He should feel disgusted. He should feel insulted. And as far as I'm concerned, if I was Aaron Rodgers I'd ask to be traded," Smith said.

After 15 years in Green Bay, it would certainly be hard for Rodgers to work up the courage to ask for something so bold. He is a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and has a lot invested in the state of Wisconsin.

Regardless, it's now clear that the Packers are already looking towards the future. If you're Aaron Rodgers, you can't help but be slightly offended.