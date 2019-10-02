Drake's stardom was on full display during the NBA Finals this past June as his beloved hometown Toronto Raptors battled it out against the Golden State Warriors. In the end, the Raptors won the championship in six games and made history as it was their first-ever title. Kawhi Leonard came away with Finals MVP and everyone in the great country of Canada was happy for their one and only NBA team.

Due to Drake's presence, the team was getting a lot more coverage than they normally would and one of the men following the team was none other than Stephen A. Smith. On numerous occasions, Smith could be seen chatting it up with Drake but no one knew what they were talking about. During a recent episode of the Rap Radar podcast, Smith finally divulged on what went down.

Essentially, Smith was trying to get Drake onto his post-game show but Drake didn't want to do that because he thought it would jinx the Raptors. The artist promised Smith he would do his show when the series was over but unfortunately, Drake wasn't in Oakland when the Raptors finished off the Warriors at Oracle.

Smith doesn't seem too upset about not getting Drizzy on his show but it certainly would have been legendary if it had happened. Maybe next year.