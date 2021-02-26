Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston and while the Texans are doing their best to make sure that doesn't happen, many are starting to speculate on where Watson will eventually land. There are various teams that have been theorized, including the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and even the Chicago Bears.

The Bears seem to be a likely landing spot for Watson and some analysts think it's one of his preferred destinations. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is a bit puzzled by Watson's choice and in a new rant today, the sports analyst went off on Chicago and warned the quarterback against ever going there.

"It's too damn cold to be going to Chicago there Max, are you crazy?" Smith asked. "I happen to know Deshaun Watson watches me on First Take and he watches me on Stephen A.'s World. Listen, Deshaun Watson, do not think about going to Chicago. Chicago is a marvelous city but I gotta tell you something, that is from June to September."

At this point, there is no telling where Watson will go, especially as the Texans continue to double down on their intentions for him. Moving forward, the offseason is going to get a lot more interesting and we will make sure to keep you updated every step of the way.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images