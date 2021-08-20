Recently, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down for a conversation where they cleared the air about their supposed beef. Back in 2018 and 2019, there were reports the Green and KD didn't like each other, which ultimately led to Durant's exodus from Golden State. As the two players explained, the rift wasn't actually that bad and that it was the Warriors who made the situation worse.

These comments had the NBA Twitter would talking, and it also inspired Stephen A. Smith to deliver a hot take of his own. In fact, Smith went after the likes of Steph Curry, who was not brought up during the conversation. As Smith explains, Curry should have been a better leader especially given the circumstances.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

“With all due respect, where was Steph Curry, the Baby-Faced Assassin, the greatest shooter that God has ever created, the clear absolute superstar player for this team, the face of the franchise? Where was he at in all of this? I found it very, very conspicuous that Kevin Durant and Draymond Green never mentioned his name, not one time,” Smith said. The First Take host certainly makes a good point especially when you consider how Curry is meant to be the leader of the team.

At this point, it seems clear that Steve Kerr and Bob Myers have been thrown under the bus, which could very well impact Green's standing with the franchise. Moving forward, it should be interesting to see how this all plays out.