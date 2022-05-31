Thursday night is going to be huge for the NBA as the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in Game One of the NBA Finals. This is going to be one of the best Finals series in a long time as these two teams are very evenly matched. There is this sense that the Warriors are on the verge of history, all while the Boston Celtics are looking to play spoiler to a dynasty that is back in the driver's seat.

Throughout the week, various sports talk shows have been dissecting this series and figuring out which team will be able to win the NBA title. At this point, there are various opinions floating around, although today, Stephen A. Smith gave his definitive view of the series.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Throughout the season, Stephen A. maintained that his pick to win it all would be the Warriors. Now that they are in the Finals, Smith is adamant that the Warriors are the favorites. He thinks they have the better and more consistent shooters who have all of the experience in the world. Most fans are taking the Warriors, although Smith is aware that the Celtics are a real threat to make some waves as the series goes on.

