Saturday night was the NBA Dunk Contest and as many people will tell you, it was absolutely horrible. Obi Toppin ended up winning the event, however, the dunks themselves were pretty underwhelming compared to other competitions. Many players required numerous tries just to get their dunk off, and overall, it had many fans demanding for the event to be abolished altogether.

On First Take today, Stephen A. Smith had a hilarious rant about the dunk contest, and it had Kendrick Perkins in stitches. As you will see down below, Smith had nothing but bad things to say about the event, and at one point, he even said that the Dunk Contest trophy needs to be hidden forever.

“That was the WORST Slam Dunk Contest in the history of basketball!” Smith said before calling it a National travesty. Perhaps the funniest part of the rant was when Stephen A. Smith went off on Cole Anthony, who decided to wear some Timbs during his dunk attempt. Smith felt like his dunks were absolutely pitiful, and in the future, he plans on calling Anthony's father to discuss this calamity that we bore witness to.

This was yet another Stephen A. Smith classic, which makes it two in the span of a week. The man is truly on a roll right now, and we can't wait to see what he gets mad at next.